Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Swiss luxury group Richemont is informally
looking for potential buyers for its fashion brand Chloe and
received a non-binding offer this month from private equity firm
Change Capital for leather goods maker Lancel, sources close to
the matter said.
* Privately held natural gas exploration and production
company Rice Energy is planning for an initial public offering
that could value the company at as much as $2.5 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will sound out
foreign investors in London over the next few days to raise
support for a hefty 2.5 billion euro ($3.37 billion) capital
increase that the troubled Italian bank must complete next year.