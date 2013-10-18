Oct 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* South Korean train manufacturer Hyundai Rotem Company is expected to price its initial public offering near or at the top of an indicative range of 17,000-23,000 won, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

* An investor group led by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li is the likely winner of a government loan owed by Fisker Automotive, the now-dormant maker of plug-in hybrid sports cars, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Chinese computer maker Lenovo, which has signed a non-disclosure deal to examine BlackBerry's books, faces regulatory obstacles if it bids for all of the company and will likely pursue just parts, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Beechcraft Corp, the U.S. planemaker whose aircraft have trained military pilots since World War II, is for sale again, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. ()

* Mexico's VivaAerobus is set to confirm a roughly $4 billion order for 40 Airbus A320-family jets after rejecting bids from current supplier Boeing, industry sources said.

* A deal between SAC Capital and U.S. prosecutors to resolve a criminal insider trading case against the firm could come in a few days, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* South Africa's Pan African Resources and Canada's Giyani Gold have jointly bid for AngloGold Ashanti's Navachab mine in Namibia for $131 million, the Namibian Sun reported on Thursday.

* Alcatel-Lucent, which is cutting 10,000 jobs in an attempt to turn the company around, is close to winning a contract from a major domestic telecom operator, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.