* Etihad Airways is close to placing an order that could kick off a $50 billion jet-buying spree from the Gulf as the region's carriers flex their muscles in an industry hit by weak margins and high fuel prices.
* Tri Pointe Homes Inc, a homebuilder backed by Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group LLC, is in advanced talks to buy Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Bombardier's Chief Executive Officer makes statement adjusting 2016 compensation for senior executive officers
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million