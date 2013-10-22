BRIEF-Astellas Pharma to acquire Ogeda SA
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
Oct 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by the media On Tuesday:
* Etihad Airways is close to placing an order that could kick off a $50 billion jet-buying spree from the Gulf as the region's carriers flex their muscles in an industry hit by weak margins and high fuel prices.
* Tri Pointe Homes Inc, a homebuilder backed by Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group LLC, is in advanced talks to buy Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
