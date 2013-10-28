Oct 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* NTT Communications Corp plans to buy two U.S. cloud computing firms for up to 100 billion yen ($1 billion) combined, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as Japanese firms ramp up efforts to improve overseas networks through acquisitions.

* Huishang Bank Corp Ltd plans to launch its Hong Kong IPO next week, seeking to raise up to $1.3 billion to bolster its balance sheet after years of steep growth in lending, in the biggest listing of a financial firm in the city in three years.

* Asian private equity firm MBK Partners has put Techpack Solutions Co Ltd on the auction block, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a deal that could fetch up to 600 billion won ($565 million) for the South Korean bottler.

* Washington law firm Patton Boggs, well known for its lobbying and public policy work, is in talks to merge with a larger U.S. law firm, according to two former partners and a person with inside knowledge of the deal.

* Drug maker Dendreon Corp is looking for a suitor after sales for its lead product, prostate cancer drug Provenge, were weaker than expected, according to a Bloomberg report.