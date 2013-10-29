Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
is considering selling a minority stake in its Meliadine
gold project in the Canadian sub Arctic, according to two
sources familiar with the situation.
* National carrier Vietnam Airlines has placed an order for
General Electric (GE) engines to power its Boeing Co
787 Dreamliners in a deal worth around $1.7 billion, a
source with knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
* The OSX-3 vessel, which Brazilian oil producer OGX
Petróleo e Gas Participações SA is seeking to hook up
to the offshore Tubarão Martelo field, is not up for sale, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
* U.S. House and Senate members have reached a bipartisan
agreement to delay by at least four years a flood insurance rate
hike that would impact more than a million homeowners, according
to congressional sources.
* Turkey has asked the United States to extend the pricing
on Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system
proposal, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters
on Monday, a sign that Ankara is keeping its options open in
case its talks with the preferred Chinese supplier fall through.
* Iran is planning to offer international companies more
lucrative contracts to attract at least $100 billion worth of
investment in its oilfields over the next three years, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Direct-selling company CVSL Inc has offered to
buy Blyth Inc for about $268 million, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.