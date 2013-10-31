Oct 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Australia's Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is
seeking to raise as much as $570 million in an initial public
offering, a person familiar with the process said, a move that
will help the troubled TV network pay down debt.
* Energy Future Holdings (EFH), the embattled Texas power
generator, is planning to make a $270 million interest payment
due on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* JP Morgan has put its chief currency dealer in
London, Richard Usher, on leave, a source familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, and Bloomberg reported Citigroup Inc
had done the same with its chief dealer.
* Barrick Gold, which is attempting to reduce its
debt load, is considering a wide range of options from a
strategic equity investment to further streaming deals that
yield upfront cash, according to several sources familiar with
the situation.
* US Airways Group and American Airlines are
considering giving up takeoff and landing slots at Washington's
Ronald Reagan National Airport to win regulator approval of
their $11 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter
said.
* China's Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd has priced its
Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$6.00 per share,
slightly below the mid-point of a marketing range, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, putting the deal
value at HK$4.25 billion ($548 million).
* OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações <SA OGXP3.SA>, the
Brazilian oil company controlled by former billionaire Eike
Batista, sought court protection from creditors on Wednesday in
Latin America's largest-ever corporate bankruptcy filing, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.