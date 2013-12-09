Dec 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and CVC Capital Partners
are among the suitors that have placed preliminary bids
for U.S.-based Tyco International Inc's South Korean
unit, a business valued at about $1.6 billion, people familiar
with the matter said.
* Cerberus Capital Management LP is working on a mechanism
that would allow its fund investors to exit Freedom Group Inc,
the maker of the Bushmaster rifle used in the Newtown,
Connecticut school shooting rampage, people familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
* HSBC Holdings Plc is considering the flotation of
up to 30 percent of its British retail and commercial banking
arm, the Financial Times reported, a move that would help it
cope with planned new rules that demand that British banks ring
fence their retail arms.
* The owners of BMC, the software group, have waded into the
battle to buy smaller rival Compuware Corp in a move
that would create a $9 billion technology business, people
familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. ()
