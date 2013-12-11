Dec 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Bankers are assembling financing packages of around 200
million euros ($275.4 million) to back a sale of Norwegian
children's furniture maker Stokke, after final round bids were
submitted on Monday, banking sources said on Tuesday.
* Discovery Communication's board discussed making
a possible run at sought-after cable company Scripps Network
Interactive, home to the Food Network and HGTV,
according to a report in Variety citing a person with knowledge
of the Discovery board meeting.
* British bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc has
received a letter from one of its biggest shareholders, urging
the company to sell its U.S. businesses in order to pay down
debt, the Financial Times reported.
