July 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Maxis Berhad, Malaysia's largest telecom operator, has held preliminary discussions with bankers representing Russia's Sistema over selling its Indian unit, Aircel, The Economic Times reported.

* Universal Music, seeking to appease regulators worried about its planned acquisition of EMI's recorded music business, plans to sell assets and propose a "manifesto" for restoring growth to the industry, the Financial Times reported.

* National Aluminium Co, India's largest state-run producer, plans to invest $2 billion to generate and sell electricity after a slide in metal prices shrank profit margins to the smallest in at least 12 years, reported Bloomberg.

* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is selling some of its office building assets but is not working on an imminent bulk sale of its portfolio, a person directly familiar with the matter said on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report. [ID: nL3E8IA5EF]