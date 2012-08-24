BRIEF-Am castle says new ABL facility commitment letter expires on earlier of July 31
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
Aug 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Eastman Kodak is putting two of its businesses up for sale to satisfy creditors as it struggles to emerge from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganisation.
* Best Buy Co Inc and founder Richard Schulze have resumed talks about a potential buyout of the struggling electronics retailer which named a new chief executive on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.
* Gina Rinehart, Asia's richest woman, failed to cut her stake in struggling Australian publishing company Fairfax Media , with investors shunning her offer to sell about 5 percent of the company, media reported on Friday.
* Britain's No. 2 insurer Aviva Plc may cut as many as 800 jobs at its UK business in a cost-cutting drive, media reported.
* Supervalu Inc's advisers are asking potential buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several suitors have inquired about individual parts of the U.S. grocery company, Bloomberg News reported.
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities