Sept 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates
the Paris Metro, is interested in buying certain assets of
transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily Le Figaro
reported on Tuesday, citing RATP chief executive Pierre Mongin.
* Nearly six months after UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya
put the stake sale process of Whyte & Mackay on the fast track
to find a solution to United Spirits' high leverage,
Mallya is understood to be nearing a deal to offload 49 percent
stake in the flagship subsidiary, Business Standard reported.
* Chennai-based Sun Group, promoter of Sun TV and
SpiceJet, has entered the race for Deccan Chargers,
the Indian Premier League team owned by the Deccan Chronicle
Group, reported the Financial Express.