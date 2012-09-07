Sept 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* KB Financial Group Inc is expected to agree as early as next week to buy ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance business in a deal worth at least $2.2 billion, media reported on Friday.

* Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy U.S. power-plant developer Cogentrix Energy LLC from Goldman Sachs Group, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* India's Videocon Industries Ltd is one of the front runners to buy out Deccan Chargers, an Indian Premier League team owned by Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd, Business Standard reported.