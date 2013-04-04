April 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Germany's central bank has launched a probe into claims Deutsche Bank AG misvalued credit derivatives that allowed the bank to hide up to $12 billion in losses, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Poland is considering cancelling $39 billion in treasury bonds held by private pension funds and paying the resulting pension shortfall out of its own budget, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

* State-run Petroperu has submitted a preliminary bid to buy the Pampilla oil refinery of Repsol SA in Peru, a source at the Peruvian company told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Rio Tinto Plc is mulling over the sale of certain Australian coal businesses worth about $4.4 billion as part of a wider disposal plan to boost shareholder returns, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. ()

* Government of India-owned Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, is eyeing Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc's coal mines, particularly those in Australia, reported Indian newspaper DNA, citing sources familiar with the matter. ()

* Britain-based Rockefeller Oil Co Plc will acquire upstream oil and gas assets in Russia from VTB Bank OAO for about $1 billion, Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* The Irish takeover regulator has stepped into the battle for control of Dublin-based pharmaceutical group Elan Corp Plc by setting a deadline for Royalty Pharma Us Partners LP to table a firm bid for the company, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and Madison Dearborn Partners LLC are the two finalists bidding for National Financial Partners Corp, a New York-based wealth management company with a market value of nearly $900 million, people familiar with the matter said.

* American private equity fund Carlyle Group LP will raise a fund in India and launch a non-banking finance company to catch up with rival and global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP, the Economic Times reported. ()

* BTG Investments, a unit of BTG Pactual Group, plans to sell five-year senior unsecured bonds as early as next week, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. The size of the offering has not yet been determined, the sources said.