April 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* IT outsourcing company CompuCom Systems Inc
said Monday it is being bought by private equity firm Thomas H.
Lee Partners, and a source close to the matter said the price
tag will be $1.1 billion.
* French bank Natixis SA aims to wind down its
'bad bank,' which holds about 14 billion euros ($18.22 billion)
in toxic assets left over from the 2008 financial crisis, by
mid-2014, its chief executive told newspaper Les Echos.
* Bank of Shanghai plans to raise about 15 billion yuan
($2.42 billion) through an initial public offering in Hong Kong
this year to replenish capital, the official Shanghai Securities
News reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document
distributed to shareholders.
* Two hedge funds which made millions of pounds shorting UK
bank shares during the 2008 financial crisis are in talks to
back a 1-billion-pound ($1.53 billion) bid for more than 300
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc branches, Sky News
reported. ()
* Citigroup Inc has filed a claim with Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc to potentially receive compensation for
losses associated with Facebook Inc's glitch-ridden
market debut last May, according to two people with knowledge of
the situation.
* Pressure is building on British Prime Minister David
Cameron to intervene to rid James Crosby of his knighthood and
part of his pension, after a parliamentary report accused the
former HBOS Plc chief executive of presiding over a
"massive failure", the Financial Times reported. ()
* Morgan Stanley plans to claw back some of the pay
it owes a trader who pleaded guilty last week to a federal wire
fraud charge for misleading his former employer, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, the Wall Street journal reported, citing
people familiar with the case. ()
* Cerberus Capital Management LP, known for its
purchase of Detroit auto maker Chrysler LLC during
the financial crisis, wants to buy the dicey portions of
securities tied to commercial mortgages, the Wall Street journal
reported, citing people familiar with the fund. ()
* Europe's third-biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA
has moved closer to selling its U.S. life reinsurance
unit as it shortlisted two among a large number of bidders, two
people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
* Reliance Industries Ltd's joint venture with BP
Plc, Torrent Power Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd
and Petronet LNG Ltd are in race to pick up
a 25 percent stake in a proposed liquefied natural gas project
worth 50 billion Indian rupees ($916.51 million), newspaper Mint
reported, citing three people familiar with the development. ()
* Fisker Automotive Inc could file for bankruptcy protection
as soon as this week as the U.S. Department of Energy pressures
the green-car startup to pay back nearly $200 million in
government loans.
* Russian fertilizer firm PhosAgro OAO will launch
a secondary share offering on Monday after the company's share
price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management, one
financial source familiar with the deal said.
* After Tata Motors Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd
, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is now considering
a South African plant from where it could supply to other nearby
markets, the Financial Express reported, citing top company
officials. ()