April 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* German investor Joh A Benckiser is close to making a formal bid for D.E Master Blenders 1753, owner of Douwe Egberts coffee, a source close to the situation said, in a deal valuing the Dutch firm at about 7.6 billion euros ($10 billion).

* Business technology maker BMC Software Inc is expected to receive final takeover bids on April 22, with potential buyers pared down to two private equity groups, four people close to the matter said.

* U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma is considering sweetening its $6.6 billion offer for Irish drugmaker Elan by paying Elan shareholders more if the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri hits certain sales milestones, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Buyout firm Apax Partners and Morgan Stanley's private equity arm are exploring a sale of Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International that could be valued at around $2 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

* J.C. Penney Co Inc has hired the financial advisory arm of Blackstone Group LP as it explores ways to bolster its balance sheet, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The ailing retailer is seeking to raise about $1 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

* Privately-held Allied Blenders & Distillers, India's third largest distiller, and rival Tilaknagar Industries, are discussing a merger deal and have talked about a stock swap cum cash deal to create a combined entity valued at $1 billion, the Times of India reported. ()

* Goldman Sachs has explored a sale of its metals warehousing business Metro International LLC, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, just three years after the investment bank bought the firm for $550 million.

* Dutch brewer Heineken and adviser JP Morgan have launched a sale of Finnish unit Hartwall, sending information to potential buyers and asking for indicative bids in late April, three sources said.

* Lippo Group, a leading Indonesian conglomerate, aims to raise at least $300 million in the second quarter from IPOs of its healthcare, banking and information technology units, four people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.