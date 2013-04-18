April 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Hulu, jointly controlled by Walt Disney Co and News Corp, has hired Guggenheim Partners to advise on a sale of the company, even as the financial services firm is considering making its own bid for the video streaming service, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Diversified manufacturer Roper Industries Inc is in advanced talks to buy Managed Health Care Associates, a privately held healthcare services provider, for about $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Private equity owners of Numericable have asked banks to pitch on a possible stock exchange listing this year that could value the French cable company at around 4 billion euros ($5.22 billion), three people with knowledge of the plan said.

* Commerzbank AG, Germany's second-biggest lender, is in exclusive talks to sell its UK property business Eurohypo to private equity firm Lone Star and U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co , the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

* MacDon Industries Ltd, one of North America's largest manufacturers of windrowers, is looking for a buyer in a deal that could fetch around $1 billion and is being advised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* India's largest airport developer GMR Airports will sell shares in a public offer this financial year to raise roughly 20 billion rupees ($369.28 million) for expansion and to help a clutch of private equity investors to sell shares in the company, The Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()

* Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.Video has asked the country's anti-monopoly regulator for permission to acquire its closest competitor Eldorado, financial daily Kommersant reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

* Gladedale, one of a glut of housebuilders which ran into financial trouble during the 2009 banking crisis, is being groomed for a sale amid a sharp upturn in the industry's fortunes, Sky News reported, citing insiders. ()

* ING Groep NV is expected raise about $1.4 billion when it floats the initial public offering of its U.S. retirement, investment and insurance arms next month, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Greece received on Wednesday at least one binding bid in the privatisation of its gambling monopoly OPAP, sources close to the sale said on Wednesday.