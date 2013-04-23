April 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* A telecom unit of Japan's Marubeni Corp is
preparing to buy NEC Corp's mobile services subsidiary
NEC Mobiling Ltd, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group has held
preliminary talks with India's Jet Airways to buy a
stake in the carrier's frequent flier unit, JetPrivilege, the
Times of India reported. ()
* Sprouts Farmers Market, an organic grocer owned by private
equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, has selected
underwriters for an initial public offering later this year,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group Plc
is preparing to sell or float construction company John Laing,
Sky News reported, citing sources.
* Greece's privatisation agency has asked the Greek-Czech
investment fund Emma Delta, the only bidder to stay in the race
for control of gambling monopoly OPAP, to improve its
offer, an official close to the sale told Reuters.