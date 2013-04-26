April 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* The number of potential bidders for Onex Corp's Carestream Health Inc has fallen to two firms, Bain Capital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, several people familiar with the matter said, damping hopes of selling the medical imaging company for as much as $3.5 billion.

* Some Japanese banks are preparing to offer additional financing to SoftBank Corp in case the telecommunications company wants to raise its offer for Sprint Nextel Corp to fend off a rival bid by Dish Network Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported. ()

* British private equity group 3i is in discussions to sell pharmaceutical company Xellia which could fetch around 750 million euros ($975.44 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.

* WCI Communities has hired banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as the formerly bankrupt luxury home builder tries to capitalize on a recovery in the U.S. housing sector.

* Japan's securities watchdog is investigating U.S.-based investment company MRI International Inc on suspicion that it falsified performance reports and could not account for the bulk of its $1.4 billion in disclosed funds, a source with knowledge of the probe said.