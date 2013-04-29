April 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:
* British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its
Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange
for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent,
newspaper Expansion reported citing unnamed sector sources.
* PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), Indonesia's largest
integrated textile manufacturer, aims to raise as much as 1.5
trillion rupiah ($154.4 million) in an initial public offering
in June to tap buoyant demand for Indonesian stocks, two sources
said.
* Telecom Italia could float its Italian
fixed-line network on the stock market to keep it separate from
any possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa Ltd,
Italian daily Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.
* Virtus Health, an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) business
backed by Australian buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity,
launched an up to $300 million initial public offering, IFR
reported, set to be the country's largest IPO so far this year.