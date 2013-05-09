BRIEF-Neste issues Euro 400 million bond
* Neste oyj says 7-year bond carries a coupon of 1.500 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Dubai Group, an investment vehicle owned by the emirate's ruler, aims to secure a final agreement with creditors on its $10 billion debt restructuring by June 6, potentially ending marathon negotiations that have dragged on nearly three years.
* Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc is set to unveil a plan to pay off a government debt worth 872 billion yen ($8.8 billion)in five years, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, ending more than a decade-old bailout.
* Medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report.
* India's GoAir has appointed investment bank JPMorgan to scout for a foreign strategic partner to buy up to 49 percent in the low-cost passenger carrier, the Economic Times reported. ()
