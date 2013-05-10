May 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has
submitted a bid for Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's
80 percent stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia,
Dow Jones reported.
* Banks have been approached about a potential syndicated
loan to back the privatisation of Royal Mail Group,
banking sources said on Thursday.
* Royal Dutch Shell and India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp are exploring the possibility of a strategic
tie-up to jointly bid for global oil and gas assets, the
Economic Times reported. ()
* Bankers are looking towards the U.S. debt market to raise
900 million euros ($1.18 billion) for a buyout of industrial
ceramics firm CeramTec, spurning Europe where risky debt is in
shorter supply, bankers said on Thursday.
* French insurer Scor has emerged as the lead
bidder for Generali's U.S. life reinsurance business
in a deal that could be announced shortly, two people familiar
with the matter said.