May 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Dish Network Corp has lined up four banks to finance its $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, escalating the bidding war against Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* RP Martin Holdings Ltd, the British interdealer broker that became involved in the Libor fixing investigation when two of its employees were arrested in December, suspended its chief executive and a director on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* The consortium of investors seeking to take over Severn Trent Plc offered just under 20 pounds per share for the British water company, valuing it at around 4.7 billion pounds ($7.16 billion), a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

* The Portuguese government and JPMorgan Chase & Co are attempting to resolve a tussle over potentially costly derivative contracts sold by the U.S. investment bank to state-owned companies, a source familiar with the situation said.

* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is exploring a sale of its blood glucose meters business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the industry grapples with increased competition and reimbursement pressure.

* Macquarie Group Ltd -backed Asian Pay Television Trust has priced its Singapore initial public offering at S$0.97 per unit, at the bottom of a narrowed marketing range, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, raising $1.14 billion.

* Before Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc even put itself up for sale earlier this year, Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc offered to buy the antibiotic maker for $20 per share, or nearly $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Bain Capital LLC has emerged as the last party standing in the race for Yankee Candle Co Inc, three people familiar with the matter said, making it likely that the largest scented candle maker in the United States will stay in private equity hands.

* Singapore's Changi Airport Group has sold its 8.36 percent stake in Italy's Generale Mobiliare Interessenze Azionarie SpA at 1.43 euros per share, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

* British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc will announce plans to raise about 400 million pounds ($609.02 million) through a placing and rights issue on Thursday, according to two travel industry sources.

* Austin Brown, a portfolio manager with a focus on metals at Caxton Associates, has left the London office of the $6 billion U.S. hedge fund, according to a source at the company.

* Publishing company Mecom Group Plc is set to appoint veteran investment banker Rory Macnamara as its chairman as it continues to restructure its business, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the company.