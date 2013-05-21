May 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Charlie Ergen, the chairman of U.S. satellite company Dish
Network Corp, has offered to buy bankrupt broadband
company LightSquared Inc's wireless airwaves, a source close to
Ergen told Reuters. Bloomberg reported the offer to be valued at
$2 billion, citing people familiar with the bid.
* U.S. private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC is
planning to invest as much as $1 billion in a new commodities
venture run by Deutsche Bank AG former head of
commodities David Silbert, the Financial Times reported.
* India's Essar Oil Ltd will sign a $1 billion
loan deal with China on Tuesday that sources with knowledge of
the matter said would be backed by supply of refined products to
top state oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd.
* Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc's
pigments businesses have attracted offers from buyout
firms including Blackstone Group LP and Advent
International Corp, several people familiar with the matter
said.
* Online design retailer Fab Inc is in advanced talks to
raise $250 million to $300 million in venture capital in a deal
that would value the fast-growing but unprofitable company at $1
billion not including the new capital, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Italian motorway operator Atlantia SpA is close
to selling its transmission towers to U.S. investors for almost
100 million euros ($128.56 million), a source close to the
matter said on Monday.