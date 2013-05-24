May 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Toshiba Corp and U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP KKR.N are among those expected to bid for Panasonic Corp's healthcare business, financial sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Italian oil and gas group Eni Spa could make acquisitions in Belgium, a market where it already owns a gas distributor and a retailer, its chief executive said in an interview with Belgian business paper De Tijd.

* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan is exploring an initial public offering of UK soccer team Cardiff City for as early as this year, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal that would follow the team's recent promotion to the Premier League.

* Former News Corp President Peter Chernin and private equity fund Guggenheim Digital Media have placed bids for Hulu, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, triggering a tug-of-war for the online video service.

* Google Inc is considering buying Israeli mobile satellite navigation start-up Waze Inc, which may lead to a bidding war with Facebook Inc, Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Dish Network Corp has added Canada's Scotiabank to the four banks it had already lined up to finance its $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Independent refiner Tesoro Corp is expected to take control of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on June 1 as part of a $2.5 million purchase of the energy giant's southern California assets, according to sources familiar with the deal.

* Belgian grocer Delhaize is looking to sell two of its U.S. businesses as it continues to cut costs in the region, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Australian casino company Crown Ltd is selling its entire 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group , the operator of Sydney's sole casino, a source with knowledge of the sale said.

* Lawyers for SAC Capital Advisors called a meeting with U.S. prosecutors and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April to argue that there should be no insider trading charges filed against the $15 billion hedge fund or its founder Steven A. Cohen, according to sources familiar with the matter.