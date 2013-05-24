May 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Toshiba Corp and U.S. private equity firm KKR &
Co LP KKR.N are among those expected to bid for
Panasonic Corp's healthcare business, financial sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
* Italian oil and gas group Eni Spa could make
acquisitions in Belgium, a market where it already owns a gas
distributor and a retailer, its chief executive said in an
interview with Belgian business paper De Tijd.
* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan is exploring an initial
public offering of UK soccer team Cardiff City for as early as
this year, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in
a deal that would follow the team's recent promotion to the
Premier League.
* Former News Corp President Peter Chernin and
private equity fund Guggenheim Digital Media have placed bids
for Hulu, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters,
triggering a tug-of-war for the online video service.
* Google Inc is considering buying Israeli mobile
satellite navigation start-up Waze Inc, which may lead to a
bidding war with Facebook Inc, Bloomberg news reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* Dish Network Corp has added Canada's Scotiabank
to the four banks it had already lined up to finance its $25.5
billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
* Independent refiner Tesoro Corp is expected to
take control of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel-per-day Los
Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on June 1 as part
of a $2.5 million purchase of the energy giant's southern
California assets, according to sources familiar with the deal.
* Belgian grocer Delhaize is looking to sell two
of its U.S. businesses as it continues to cut costs in the
region, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Australian casino company Crown Ltd is selling
its entire 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group
, the operator of Sydney's sole casino, a source with
knowledge of the sale said.
* Lawyers for SAC Capital Advisors called a meeting with
U.S. prosecutors and agents from the Federal Bureau of
Investigation in April to argue that there should be no insider
trading charges filed against the $15 billion hedge fund or its
founder Steven A. Cohen, according to sources familiar with the
matter.