June 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* British finance minister George Osborne will launch the
early sale to the public of shares in bailed-out lender Lloyds
Banking Group, the Sunday Times newspaper said, adding
that shares the government owns in Royal Bank of Scotland
, also rescued during the financial crisis, would be sold
at a later date.
The Treasury is considering selling an initial 10 percent of
Lloyds before the end of the year, the Financial Times said on
Monday, citing people close to the process. ()
* Google is close to buying Waze for $1.3 billion,
an Israeli newspaper said on Sunday, potentially trumping rival
offers for the Israeli mapping start-up.
* SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom
AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile US Inc, as the
Japanese company looks for alternatives to enter the U.S.
wireless market if its deal with Sprint Nextel Corp falls
apart, three sources familiar with the matter said.
* Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest
meatpacker, will pay as much as $3 billion in cash and assumed
debt for the Seara Brasil poultry unit of rival Marfrig
Alimentos SA, a source close to the negotiations told
Reuters.
* The LongRiver consortium will walk away from its $8.2
billion takeover bid for British water firm Severn Trent
unless the latter begins to engage in talks, a source close to
the consortium said.
* Italian defence group Finmeccanica and private
equity fund Cinven will get at least five offers for
satellite propulsion system unit Avio Spazio, business daily Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
* Britain's The Co-operative Group Ltd is seeking
buyers for Plymouth-based Western Mortgage Services, which
employs 350 people and has 11 billion pounds ($17.09 billion) of
loans under administration, The Times newspaper said. ()