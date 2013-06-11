June 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Delta Air Lines is expected to secure
unconditional European regulatory approval to buy a 49 percent
stake in Virgin Atlantic, as the pan-European regulator does not
see competition problems, three people with knowledge of the
matter said.
* China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India's
Aditya Birla Group are among companies considering bids for some
of Rio Tinto Ltd's Australian coal assets,
valued at an estimated $3.2 billion, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
* Eaton Corp is weighing a sale of its autoparts
unit to focus on its growing power and lighting operations,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Germany's RWE is struggling to find buyers for
its Dea oil-and-gas unit, Bloomberg reported, adding that so
far, only BASF SE's energy unit Wintershall has
expressed serious interest in buying all of Dea. ()
* Subprime lender Springleaf Finance Corp, owned by Fortress
Investment Group LLC, is in discussions with banks about
a possible initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal
reported. ()