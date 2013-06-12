June 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* DBS Group Holdings Ltd may review its planned acquisition of a stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent share, DBS's chairman told Singapore's Business Times newspaper.

* Vodafone Group Plc has made an informal takeover bid within the past week for Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Australian satellite communications company NewSat has flagged its interest in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's A$2 billion ($1.88 billion) sale of its Australian unit, Optus Satellite, The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Miners Rio Tinto and Glencore Xstrata have held early-stage talks to consider a plan that could combine thermal coal assets in Australia as both sides battle low prices and high costs, two sources familiar with the plan said.

* BC Partners is the last remaining bidder for Springer Science+Business Media, three people familiar with the negotiations said, as the publisher's owners plan to decide by the end of this week whether to sell or float the group.