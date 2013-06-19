June 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Britain's Vodafone Group Plc has raised its preliminary offer to buy Germany's largest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, a day after U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc made a rival bid, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bid.

* Trading firms RGM Advisors LLC and Allston Trading LLC are in early merger discussions to combine their automated trading on stock and futures markets, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

* SunGard Data Systems Inc, the computer software maker that was taken private in 2005 for $11.4 billion, is exploring a sale of its data managing operations that could fetch up to $2 billion, several people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.