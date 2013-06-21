Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
June 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* U.S. energy companies Hess Corp and Newfield Exploration Co have launched two separate auctions to sell part of their Asian oil and gas field stakes that have a combined value of about $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
* Rockwood Holdings Inc has cancelled a combined auction of its titanium dioxide and performance additives units after failing to attract the offers it was hoping for, four people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering bids from retirement plan managers to run its $15.6 billion 401(k) programme, which has been administered by Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit for 15 years, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
* Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP is nearing a deal to buy United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC), two people familiar with the matter said this week, in a deal that could be valued at between $700 million and $800 million.
* Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd postponed an up to $786 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, sources said on Friday, the latest casualty of volatile global markets.
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday that it increased anti-dumping duties on oil and gas drilling pipes from South Korea, applying new legal tools that allow for more comprehensive calculations of foreign cost distortions.