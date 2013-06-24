June 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* British mobile operator Vodafone will go public with its revised all-cash offer for Germany's cable group Kabel Deutschland early on Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The Financial Times reported that Kabel Deutschland is set to recommend Vodafone's revised offer for the company. ()

* Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai, has hired Citigroup to advise on a potential sale of its remaining 26 percent stake in mobile telephone retailer Axiom Telecom, three sources aware of the plan said.

* Lloyds Banking Group has asked the European competition authorities to give it an extra two years to sell the hundreds of branches it is required to dispose of as a condition for its state bail-out, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper said.

* Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, in a deal worth over $4 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.