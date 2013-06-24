June 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* British mobile operator Vodafone will go public
with its revised all-cash offer for Germany's cable group Kabel
Deutschland early on Monday, two sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
The Financial Times reported that Kabel Deutschland is set
to recommend Vodafone's revised offer for the company. ()
* Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the ruler of
Dubai, has hired Citigroup to advise on a potential sale
of its remaining 26 percent stake in mobile telephone retailer
Axiom Telecom, three sources aware of the plan said.
* Lloyds Banking Group has asked the European
competition authorities to give it an extra two years to sell
the hundreds of branches it is required to dispose of as a
condition for its state bail-out, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper
said.
* Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is
in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Bank of Ayudhya
Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, in a deal worth
over $4 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.