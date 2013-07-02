July 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The British government is set to name Rothschild to advise on a potential break-up of Royal Bank of Scotland, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* The Spanish government expects to sell nationalised lender NCG Banco before the end of the year, a source from the country's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Monday.

* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, whose cancer drugs promise a strong revenue stream, is attracting preliminary buyout interest from several large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Three private equity firms have submitted bids to acquire France's leading funeral services firm OGF, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.