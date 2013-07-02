July 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* The British government is set to name Rothschild to advise
on a potential break-up of Royal Bank of Scotland, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
* The Spanish government expects to sell nationalised lender
NCG Banco before the end of the year, a source from the
country's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Monday.
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, whose cancer drugs
promise a strong revenue stream, is attracting preliminary
buyout interest from several large pharmaceutical companies such
as Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Three private equity firms have submitted bids to acquire
France's leading funeral services firm OGF, sources familiar
with the matter said on Monday.