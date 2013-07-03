July 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa
traders, has explored the possibility of buying Archer Daniels
Midland Co's cocoa business, a source familiar with the
situation said. Such a purchase would create a global giant in
the sector.
* Altegrity Inc, owned by private equity firm Providence
Equity Partners, is looking to sell a division that provides
background checks for private-sector employers and could fetch
up to $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Hutchison Whampoa is losing patience with
Telecom Italia over lack of progress on a proposed
merger of their Italian mobile phone units, people familiar with
the talks said, casting doubt on prospects for a deal.
* U.S. chemicals group Rockwood Holdings Inc has
revived efforts to hive off its titanium dioxide unit and is in
talks with prospective buyer Huntsman Corp., two people
familiar with the matter said.
* The University of Connecticut is planning to sell $225
million of general obligation bonds during the week of July 15,
a market source said on Tuesday.
* Michael Dell has been advised to raise his $24.4 billion
offer for Dell Inc, coming under further pressure as
billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed he had committed more
than $3 billion to back an alternative proposal, a person
familiar with the matter said.