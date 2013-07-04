July 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by the media on Thursday:
* Stephen Feinberg has scrapped a bid for the maker of the
Bushmaster rifle, which his private equity firm, Cerberus
Capital Management LP, put up for a sale after one of its guns
was used in the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting in
December, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday
approved the merger of Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank
Corp, sources familiar with the situation said,
clearing the very last hurdle in the Japanese company's
drawn-out battle to take control of the No. 3 U.S. wireless
provider.
* Stadium food vendor Aramark Corp is preparing
to return to the public markets with an initial public offering,
The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with
the company's thinking. ()