PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
* Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) plans to cut around 300 jobs from the international private banking arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc which it just bought, three sources familiar with the matter said.
* Italy's biggest bank UniCredit may consider a partnership for its business that manages 42 billion euros ($54.24 billion) in bad loans following interest from international investors, banking sources said on Thursday.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.