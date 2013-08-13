Aug 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Mizuho Financial Group Inc has approached
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd to buy
ANZ's 39.2 percent stake in PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin)
valued at about $570 million, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
* J.C. Penney Co Inc and hedge fund Pershing
Square's Bill Ackman are in talks to resolve their dispute over
the leadership of the U.S. retailer, a source familiar with the
situation said on Monday.
* Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is
planning to list its popular messaging app Weixin, or WeChat, as
a spinoff company in Singapore, the official China Daily
reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.
* Blackstone Group has agreed to buy control of 80
apartment complexes from General Electric, valuing the
properties at about $2.7 billion, a person briefed on the matter
said on Monday, The New York Times reported. ()