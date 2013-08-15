Aug 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan has appointed Maybank
Investment Bank and UBS AG to advise on the initial public
offering of 7-Eleven Sdn Bhd, two sources with direct knowledge
of the deal said.
* Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol is
expected to issue as much as 1.5 trillion pesos ($797 million)
of bonds by September in a bid to reduce the impact of any
market turmoil that could result from the next U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting, sources close to the transaction and analysts
said.
* Strategic Value Partners (SVP) is targeting other private
equity firms as potential buyers of its German plastic films
maker Kloeckner Pentaplast, three sources familiar
with the deal said.
* Saudi Telecom's (STC) Indonesian unit has picked
Moelis & Co to advise it on negotiations with lenders as the
operator steps up efforts to restructure a $1.2 billion Islamic
loan, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Italy's M&G Chemicals aims to list a minority stake on the
Hong Kong bourse this autumn to raise cash to fuel an overseas
expansion, two sources close to the deal said on
Wednesday.
* Verizon Communications Inc has decided to put off
the acquisition of two small Canadian wireless companies until
after a government auction of wireless licenses in January, a
Canadian newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Mubadala Development Co PJSC, the Abu Dhabi
sovereign wealth fund, is looking for partners to buy some
assets in Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's mining, energy and
logistics conglomerate Grupo EBX, a source with direct knowledge
of the situation said.
* Buyout talks over Amgen Inc's proposed takeover
of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc are held up over a dispute
about access to data from an ongoing drug trial even as the two
sides have a general agreement on price, Bloomberg reported
three people familiar with the matter as saying. ()