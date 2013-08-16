Aug 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Amgen Inc, the drugmaker in advanced discussions to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, has asked Onyx for some of the data from an ongoing trial on the company's new blood cancer drug, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Leonard Green & Partners LP is exploring a sale of Brickman Group Holdings Inc that could value the largest commercial landscaping company in the United States at up to $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* Data storage company Nimble Storage intends to go public later this year and has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead an IPO, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Kelso & Co is in advanced talks to sell Custom Building Products Inc to peer Quikrete Companies Inc, in a deal that could value the company at between $700 million and $800 million, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* A unit of Libya's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a 35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom from a conglomerate owned by Dubai's ruler, three sources aware of the matter said.

* South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it remains in exclusive talks with CFR Pharmaceuticals about the Chilean firm's $1.3 billion takeover bid.

* Sony Corp is close to striking a deal to secure content from media company Viacom for a new Internet-based TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.