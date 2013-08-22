BRIEF-Atlanta Gold announces financings with Jipangu Inc
* Has reached agreements to issue a total of 26.4 million common shares for aggregate consideration of C$2.4 million to Jipangu Inc
Aug 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Two top executives of Millennium Management LLC are preparing to start a $1.4 billion hedge fund in Asia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in what would be the region's largest such fund launch.
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has given potential buyers, including Amgen Inc, access to trial data on its new cancer drug, removing a key hurdle that was holding up deal talks, according to three people familiar with the matter.
* IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has hired three banks to advise on the listing of Euronext, whose sale is crucial to its $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, three sources familiar with the situation said.
* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.