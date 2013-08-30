Aug 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Brazilian steelmaker CSN may call off plans to buy
ThyssenKrupp's money-losing CSA mill in Rio de Janeiro
if the German steelmaker does not include a U.S. sister plant in
the deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
* Swedish refiner Nynas will win unconditional EU antitrust
approval for its proposed acquisition of most units of Royal
Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery, a person familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
* AT&T Inc will examine Vodafone Group Plc's
remaining assets after Verizon Communications buys out
the British mobile carrier's stake in Verizon Wireless,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* L'Oreal will be ready to buy Nestle's 29.5
percent stake in the French cosmetics giant next year, French
daily Les Echos reported, citing L'Oreal Chief Executive
Jean-Paul Agon.
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's real
estate unit is set to take over Netherlands-based real estate
company Multi Corp following the completion of its
restructuring, Bloomberg reported, citing two sources familiar
with the matter.
* Microsoft Corp is in talks with social networking
company Foursquare about a possible investment, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday.