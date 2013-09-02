Sept 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Verizon Communications and Vodafone plan to
announce a $130 billion deal on Monday that will give the U.S.
telecom giant complete control of Verizon Wireless, subject to
final board approval, people familiar with the matter
said.
* Some U.S. public pension funds are pressuring TPG Capital
LP and Apollo Global Management LLC to share more of the
fees they withdraw from loss-making casino operator Caesars
Entertainment Corp, in a rare display of activism
against private equity firms.