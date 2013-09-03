Sept 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Dubai World, the state entity that restructured $25
billion of debt in 2011, is in the final stages of selling its
50 percent stake in Miami Beach's Fontainebleau hotel to South
Florida developer Turnberry Ltd, three sources aware of the
matter said.
* Private-equity bidders for Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's
Hong Kong supermarket chain ParknShop were dropped
from the auction amid signs strategic buyers like China
Resources Enterprise (CRE) had the upper hand in a sale expected
to fetch between $3-4 billion.
* Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's most
aggressive investors, is hiring senior bankers and industry
executives to lessen the fund's reliance on Europe and diversify
its investment portfolio, sources familiar with the plan said.