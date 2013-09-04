Sept 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* There is a chance that German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
could end up keeping its loss-making Steel Americas
business, after trying for more than a year to find a buyer for
the plants in Brazil and Alabama, a person close to the matter
said.
* Mortgage software company Ellie Mae has hired
Morgan Stanley to try to sell the company, two sources
familiar with the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Core investors in Telecom Italia are seeking to
sell their stakes, people familiar with the situation said, a
move that could leave Italy's largest telecom operator open to a
takeover bid.
* The Bank of Italy is demanding new management at Carige
to overhaul lending practices to help the mid-sized
bank shore up its balance sheet to meet capital rules, two
sources familiar with the situation said.