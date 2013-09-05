Sept 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Italy's Finmeccanica has reached a preliminary
agreement to sell a majority stake in power unit Ansaldo Energia
to South Korea's Doosan Heavy Industries, a source
with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* State-run Banco do Brasil SA is negotiating a new
partnership model for an investment bank with subsidiary Banco
Votorantim SA, with the focus on strengthening equity research
and advisory on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets
deals, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said on
Wednesday.
* Praktiker, the insolvent German home improvement
store chain, is likely to be broken up after attracting bids
only for its Max Bahr business and some Praktiker branches, a
source close to the negotiations told Reuters.
* Italian market watchdog Consob is still looking into a bid
by a group of investors to buy out shareholders in Pirelli
holding company Camfin and has not
questioned its price, a source close to Consob told
Reuters.
* BlackBerry's board hopes to run a "fast" auction
process that could result in a sale of the company by November,
the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
matter on Wednesday.
* The $4.7 billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods
by Shuanghui International is likely to be cleared by the US
Treasury department, moving it a step closer to what would be
the largest ever Chinese takeover of a US company, according to
people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported.
()
* OmniAmerican Bancorp Inc, the Texas lender whose
stock has more than doubled since going public in 2010, is
exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the matter. ()