Sept 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and U.S. telecoms group AT&T have contacted the core investors who want to sell their shares in Telecom Italia, a source close to the situation said.

* Spain's La Caixa financial group is finalising the sale of a majority stake in its Servihabitat property firm to U.S. private investment company TPG for 185 million euros ($244 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. private equity group Blackstone are each set to buy 30 percent stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's British pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.