Sept 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has boosted the target size of its IPO for its energy assets to around $3 billion, a person with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters, as the group looks to repay debt incurred after a shopping spree for power plants.

* KKR & Co LP is considering teaming up with a state-backed Japanese investment fund to secure a stake in Panasonic Corp's healthcare business, the Wall Street Journal reported, as it seeks to assuage local misgivings about foreign buyout firms.

* Leading bond-fund managers Pacific Investment Management Co. and BlackRock Inc bought about $13 billion of the debt Verizon Communications Inc sold in its record $49 billion bond offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Blackstone Group LP is hoping the stock market will value Hilton Worldwide Inc at around $30 billion, including debt, a source familiar with the situation said, as the private equity firm filed papers on Thursday to take the U.S. hotel operator public.

* A retiree healthcare trust will force Chrysler Group LLC to go public unless Italian automaker Fiat SpA agrees to pay top dollar - more than $5 billion - for the trust's stake in the U.S. automaker, several people familiar with the matter said.

* Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is exploring plans to create a derivatives clearing house in Asia as a way to expand its post-trade processing services in emerging markets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.