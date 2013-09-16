BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
Sept 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Volkswagen is considering increasing its stake in its car joint venture with China's state-owned FAW Group, VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was quoted on Sunday as saying.
* Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, is looking at acquisitions to become less dependent on its synthetic rubber business, a German weekly said on Saturday, citing no sources.
* Credit Suisse wants to sell the private clients business of its German unit Credit Suisse Deutschland AG, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.
* A fund managed by Perella Weinberg Partners LP is looking to sell its rail car leasing business in North America, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
* A handful of potential bidders, including private equity firms, are lining up to look at BlackBerry Ltd , but initial indications suggest that interest is tepid and buyers are eyeing parts of the Canadian smartphone maker rather than the whole company, several sources familiar with the situation said.
* Three peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker, Grohe, submitted final offers for the private-equity owned company by a Friday midnight deadline, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
* ViroPharma Inc, a drug maker that specializes in rare diseases, has attracted interest from Sanofi SA and Shire PLC, Bloomberg reported on Friday, pushing shares of the company up 24 percent.
