Sept 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* The board of Italian dairy group Parmalat has
decided not to proceed with the acquisition of Brazilian dairy
conglomerate Lacteos Brasil SA, a source familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
* Qatar is looking less likely to bid for the iconic Italian
fashion house Versace despite holding talks with the group
earlier this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
* State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum has
launched a sale of its power grid in Finland, which could fetch
around 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros ($2.67 billion), four
people familiar with the matter said.
* Rockwood Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to sell
its titanium dioxide business and other pigments units to
Huntsman Corp., three people with knowledge of the
matter from the banking and chemicals industry told Reuters on
Monday.
* The owners of international broadcasting masts operator
TDF Group who are seeking to sell its French division
for at least 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) will hold a meeting
later this month to decide whether to invite new bids, several
sources close to the situation said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to settling civil law
investigations into its London Whale derivatives loss and
expects to pay about $700 million, according to a source
familiar with the matter.