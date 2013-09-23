Sept 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Toll road operator RiverCity Motorway Ltd, expected to
sell for more than A$600 million ($563.22 million), attracted
final bids from a group that includes Dutch pension fund manager
APG and Australia's Macquarie Group, and separately,
the global asset management division of Swiss bank UBS AG
, people familiar with the process said.
* Dutch pension fund manager APG in a consortium with
Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and, separately, the
global asset management division of Swiss bank UBS AG,
made final bids for RiverCity Motorway Ltd, people familiar with
the process said.
* Dubai-based oil services firm NPS Energy has put itself
back up for sale, hoping to fetch up to $700 million after a
deal to be bought by Norway's Aker Solutions fell
apart last year, sources familiar with the matter said.
* J.C. Penney Co Inc is looking to raise more money,
possibly through a combination of debt and equity, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
* AT&T Inc said on Friday it is exploring options such
as a sale of its wireless broadcast towers but noted that its
ability to reach a deal would depend on the terms it is able to
reach with the buyer for its ongoing use of the towers.
* LVMH is in talks to buy a stake in British
fashion brand J.W. Anderson, a source close to the matter said
on Friday after the No.1 luxury goods group revealed it was
investing in another budding UK label, shoe designer Nicholas
Kirkwood.
* Cybersecurity firm ZScaler is pushing up its IPO plans by
six to nine months after a doubling in FireEye Inc's
share price on its market debut on Friday underscored the
pent-up demand for companies that specialize in battling online
crime.
* Spain's Telefonica is in talks with other core
shareholders to keep Telecom Italia's ownership
structure unchanged for six months, two sources with knowledge
of the situation said on Friday.