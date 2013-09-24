Sept 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has agreed to
hike its stake in rival Telecom Italia, a source close
to the deal said, ending months of speculation on the future of
the debt-laden Italian group and opening the way to asset sales.
* Private equity firm TA Associates is considering selling
its minority stake in First Eagle Investment Management, the
manager of the First Eagle Mutual Funds, according to three
sources familiar with the situation.
* Private equity firms Thoma Bravo, Blackstone Group
in partnership with Advent International and Corsair in
partnership with Flexpoint Ford LLC have submitted bids for
Munder Capital Management in a deal that could be valued at up
to $400 million, a number of sources told Reuters this week.
* Oaktree Capital Group is leading an effort to put up for
sale roughly 500 fully-leased homes, an indication some early
investors are looking to cash-out on the recovery in U.S.
housing prices, according to sources familiar with the market.
* German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp may give up
trying to sell its Brazil plant, part of its loss-making Steel
Americas business, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Monday.